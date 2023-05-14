| 35 New Actors And Technicians Are Getting Introduced With Chai Biskets Film Mem Famous

35 new actors and technicians are getting introduced with Chai Bisket’s film ‘Mem Famous’

The producers of Chai Bisket Films, Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra said during the release of Writer Padmabhushan that their production company is started strictly to find new talent and produce new content.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:39 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Chai Bisket has always been a pioneer in introducing new talent on YouTube all these years. Recently they started producing small-budget movies also under the banner Chai Bisket Films and doing the same in the industry.

They introduced some new talent to Tollywood with their first film Writer Padmabhushan. We all knew how much big a hit the film was and Chai Bisket Films’ launch was successful.

Chandru Manoharan of Lahari Films too joined them. Now the producers stand by their word for their second film too. Mem Famous is the second production of Chai Bisket Films and the film is getting ready to be released on May 26.

The film unit of Mem Famous recently interacted with the media and said that 35 members of the cast and crew of Mem Famous are debutants in Tollywood.

This is exciting to see such a numerous fresh talent getting introduced in a single film. This is an appreciable achievement from Chai Bisket Films.

Also, the promotional approach of Chai Bisket Films is quite interesting and creative. They are collaborating with different celebrities for mutual promotions.

Recently, Allari Naresh and Naga Chaitanya promoted Mem Famous during the promotions of Ugram and Custody respectively.

Even the directors like Harish Shankar and Anil Ravipudi joined the promotions of Mem Famous and did parallel announcements for Ustaad Bhagat Singh and NBK108 respectively. This is a brilliant move from the makers of Mem Famous.

Mem Famous is written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas who himself is the lead actor. The film is about the vibe of Telangana youth.

