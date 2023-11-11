3500 kg of firecrackers seized by Delhi police ahead of Diwali

Delhi police is taking stringent steps to ensure that the ban on bursting firecrackers is implemented strictly ahead of Diwali

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 11 November 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Delhi police is taking stringent steps to ensure that the ban on bursting firecrackers is implemented strictly ahead of Diwali and 3500 kg of firecrackers have been seized from North Delhi.

North Delhi DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Till now we have caught around 3500 kg of firecrackers and have taken action by registering FIRs…Surveillance is being done through drones near the Yamuna Khadar area to ensure that agricultural waste is not being burnt.” DCP Meena further said that ground-based patrolling was being conducted and 10 cases had been registered.

As a measure to curb winter pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal Government has imposed a complete ban on crackers, a press release of the Government of NCT of Delhi stated.

“Pollution rises significantly during winters in Delhi; instructions are given to impose complete ban on manufacture, storage, sale of firecrackers, and bursting of firecrackers,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said in a press release.

Earlier the Delhi government on Friday announced the ‘Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi’ campaign in the city amid concerns of rising pollution again after the Diwali festival.

Speaking to ANI, Gopal Rai said, “Due to the rain and wind, pollution has reduced significantly. People of nearby cities are requested to light the lamps and distribute sweets during Diwali, but do not burst firecrackers. We want the pollution level to remain good even on the next day of Diwali.”

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai said that the state government would delay the proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directed the Delhi government to make a definitive decision on the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme. The court, however, refrained from taking a decision itself, leaving the matter in the hands of the state government.