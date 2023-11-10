Hyderabad police ban bursting crackers in public places

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have banned bursting of fireworks and crackers in public places on the occasion of Diwali.

In an order, the City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said bursting of fireworks or crackers on roads and public places was strictly prohibited during celebration of Diwali except between 8pm to 10pm. There should also be a complete ban on bursting sound-emitting firecrackers and the noise level from crackers, drums and other instruments if any during the time, should not exceed the permissible limits.

He said those violating these rules and regulations, would be liable for prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348. These orders shall be in force from 6 am on November 12 to 6am on November 15.