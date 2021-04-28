376 polling stations for KMC polls

District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials to make effective arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls

Published: 7:23 pm

Khammam: As many as 376 polling stations are being set up for the 60 divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), informed District Collector RV Karnan.

Karnan, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, visited the KMC polls reception and distribution centre at SR&BGNR College here on Wednesday. He also inspected the strong rooms and reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes.

Karnan directed the officials to make effective arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls. He wanted the polling and counting staff to strictly follow the State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines issued in the wake of the spread of covid-19.

Arrangements for drinking water, electricity supply and food, sanitiser and face masks for the polling staff have to be made. Special arrangements should be made for pregnant and persons with disabilities, the Collector said.

In a meeting with the contesting candidates, the KMC election expenditure observer, B Raju told the candidates to submit the details of their campaign expenditure as the campaign came to a close on Tuesday.

The expenditure occurred since the filing of nominations to the last date of campaigning have to be submitted within the stipulated time. Notices would be issued to those failed to submit the details, he said.

