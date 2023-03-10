38 Covid positive cases reported in Telangana on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported 38 Covid positive infections out of which a total of 23 positive cases were from Hyderabad, according to the daily Covid bulletin.

The State health department has reported three Covid positive cases from Rangareddy, two Covid positive cases each from Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Yadadri-Bhongir and Medchal-Malkajgiri and one positive infection from Kamareddy, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda.

The total number of recoveries on Friday was 26 at a recovery rate of 99.50 percent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8, 41, 935 while the number of recoveries reached 8, 37, 649.