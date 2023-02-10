39,000 Muslims to benefit under different State govt schemes, says Koppula Eshwar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:29 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Minister Koppula Eshwar said the Telangana government was committed towards the welfare of Muslim minorities in the State

Hyderabad: Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said the Telangana government was committed towards the welfare of Muslim minorities in the State and nearly 39,000 beneficiaries would benefit under different schemes this year.

Through the Muslim Minorities Finance Corporation, bank-linked subsidies under the Economic Support Scheme, Driver Empowerment Scheme and Own Your Auto programme were being extended to the beneficiaries, he said in the Assembly on Thursday.

This year, 12,000 beneficiaries were identified through committees and Rs 120 crore was released accordingly this fiscal. Further, in the 2023-24 Budget, the State government proposed Rs 270 crore, which would benefit 27,000 applicants, he said, adding that in all, 39,000 beneficiaries would benefit in the next 10 months.