Works on 11 district complexes under way: Minister Prashanth Reddy

The State government sanctioned Rs 1,581.62 crore for constructing IDOCs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:29 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Thursday said 17 Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) have been completed and works were under way at 11 locations in the State.

The State government sanctioned Rs 1,581.62 crore for constructing IDOCs. The cumulative expenditure incurred in the IDOCs to date was Rs 1,008.53 crore, he said during Question Hour in the Assembly.

At Warangal, the 25-acre Azam Jahi Mill land was identified for constructing an IDOC. However, six acres was in litigation with former employees of the mill, who had demanded the distribution of plots for housing in the land and approached the court. After the district administration assured them of alternative land, they agreed to the same and the issue would be resolved soon, the Minister said.

The government allocated Rs 68 crore for IDOC at Warangal. After the land issue was resolved, works would commence, he added.