4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab in Andhra’s Anakapalli

By ANI Updated On - 12:28 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

As per a police inspector, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.

“The incident happened while under maintenance works,” the police said.

State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident.

Amarnath informed that the Chief Minister announced that compensation of Rs 25 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased workers.

Amarnath directed the medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident has been ordered.