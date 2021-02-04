4 dead, several injured in road accident in Siddipet

The victims were identified as Ramesh (35), the autorickshaw driver, Srisailam (26) and Gaddam Kanakaiah (35)

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Siddipet: Four persons died and several others were injured in a head-on collision involving a jeep and autorickshaw at Chatlapally village in Jagdevpur Mandal on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Ramesh (35), the autorickshaw driver, Srisailam (26) and Gaddam Kanakaiah (35). The injured were rushed to Area Hospital Gajwel for treatment. The bodies were also shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Jagadevpur Police registered a case.

