4 killed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur as autorickshaw collides with bus

By PTI Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Muzaffarpur: Four persons were killed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Sunday after their autorickshaw collided head-on with a bus, police said.

Two other occupants of the autorickshaw, which was heading to Samastipur, were also seriously injured in the accident that took place at Sujawalpur, said Raju Kumar Pal, the SHO of Sakra police station.

He said the bus was coming from West Bengal and bound for Kathmandu, and its driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

The bus has been seized by police and a search was on for the erring driver who fled the spot, said the SHO.

