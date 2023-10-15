Law is taking action as Chandrababu committed crime: Ambati Rambabu

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Guntur: The law is taking action on Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu only because he committed crime, and the YSR Congress Party has no need to be hostile towards him, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has observed.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that there was prima facie evidence that the TDP president had committed an offence which was why he was not granted bail notwithstanding the efforts of senior advocates. Chandrababu’s family members were lying that he had lost weight by five kg. and were spreading false campaign on his health, he pointed out.”Why did they not file a petition in the court for the past 35 days seeking air-conditioning for Chandrababu who has had a skin allergy for long. Nobody got AC facility in any state but Chandrababu is granted it,” he stated.