4 lakh Remdesivir vials to be arranged within a week: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said four lakh Remdesivir vials will be made available in all the government hospitals in the next one week.

In wake of Covid spike in the State, hospitals are seeing a shortage of Remdesivir vials. Both the inflow of patients and the demand for the injections are increasing. The patients suffering from breathing problems are being given oxygen and also Remdesivir injections which are yielding good results, he said.

As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister held a meeting with pharma companies producing Remdesivir injections.

Keeping in mind the increased demand for injections, Rama Rao asked the pharma companies to increase their production and ensure supply of four lakh Remdesivir vials to government hospitals within the next one week.

