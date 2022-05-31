4 more FoBs ready for inauguration in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:33 AM, Tue - 31 May 22

The soon-to-be inaugurated Foot over Bridge at Balanagar. Out of the 32, the construction of 22 FoBs have been taken up at Rs 76.65 cr.

Hyderabad: Four new Foot over Bridges (FoBs), aimed at enhancing the safety of pedestrians at various locations in Hyderabad are ready for inauguration and 15 more are set to be made available in the coming six months.

The four FoBs, which are crucial urban infrastructure facilities, specifically meant to encourage pedestrians avoid jaywalking at high traffic road stretches, will soon be made available at St Ann’s High School in Secunderabad, Swapna Theatre in Rajendranagar, Neredmet Bus stop and Balanagar near Naveena Samskarika Kala Kendram.

Overall, the State government had proposed the construction of 38 FoBs at feasible locations with a cost of Rs 100 crore. The pedestrian-friendly facilities will be equipped with a staircase, lifts, and a sheltered walkway with good illumination. Out of the 32 proposed projects, the construction of 22 FoBs were taken up with an amount of Rs 76.65 crore.

“At 10 FoBs, escalators were also proposed in addition to lifts as they experience heavy footfall,” a GHMC official. He further said that out of the 22 FoBs, three have been inaugurated, four are ready for inauguration and the remaining ones will be completed within six months.

In the recent months, the FoBs at Chennai Shopping Mall in Madinaguda, Yashoda pearl complex at Miyapur and Hyderabad Central Mall in Punjagutta were inaugurated. The locations to set up FoBs were identified by the Traffic Police and a company was appointed as consultants who carried out feasibility studies to build them. Based on stakeholder consultations, traffic surveys etc, the consultant shortlisted the locations and works are being executed in a phased manner.

“Due to SRDP and Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), vehicular speed has significantly increased and FoBs are being constructed at high traffic density locations for pedestrian crossings,” the GHMC official said.

Speaking to Telangana Today, pedestrians said that the FoBs are very useful to senior citizens and children. “The FoBs being built near schools including the under-construction facility at St Ann’s High School, Secunderabad will be very useful. As these facilities are equipped with lifts, which will be very useful for senior citizens and specially-abled,” Sai Koushik, a resident of West Marredpally, Secunderabad, said.

