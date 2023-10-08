| 4 Of Delhi Gang Held For Theft Of Protein Powder Worth Rs 9 Lakh From Noida Shop

An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (tresspassing) and 380 (theft in a building or tent) at Sector 113 police station, police said.

By PTI Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Noida: The Noida police on Sunday said they have arrested four members of a Delhi-based gang allegedly involved in stealing about 150 boxes of protein powder and supplements from a shop here.

The gang broke into the shop located in Sector 117 on the night of September 27 and decamped with items worth around Rs 9 lakh, Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the theft. The gang leader, who has been identified as Virendra alias Sunil Kushwaha, runs a shop in Najafgarh area of Delhi where he sales protein powder and supplements,” he said.

“The stolen items have been recovered from the accused. Two vehicles, including a Maruti Eeco and a Maruti Alto, and a laptop have also been seized,” the additional DCP said.

Besides gang leader Virendra, those arrested have been identified as Sultan, Muhammad Aslam, and Mohammad Shakir, he said.

A total of 149 boxes of various sizes containing protein supplement and powder have been recovered from the gang, police said.