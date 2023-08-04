40 CBI officers conferred Police Medals for Meritorious Service

New Delhi: Forty officers of the CBI received their Police Medals for Meritorious Service at an investiture ceremony at the agency headquarters here on Friday.

The medals were announced between 2018 and 2021 but could not be conferred due to various reasons, they said.

Department of Personnel and Training Secretary S Radha Chauhan handed over the medals to the CBI officers.

Underlining that the families of the awardees also deserve recognition, Chauhan said their cooperation leads to better performance by personnel, especially in police departments, which often require going out for duties at odd hours.

She said the professionalism of the CBI resonates with the government’s goal of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The programme was attended by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and other senior officers.

Those awarded include Additional SPs Sanjay Dubey, Mukesh Sharma, Himanshu Bahuguna, Rajender Singh Gunjiyal (now retired) and Thangluan Zamang, Deputy SPs Pawan Kumar Kaushik, Rajesh Bhonsle, Diwas Kumar, Harendra Singh Bhandari and Manoj Kumar, Inspectors U T Prakasan and Sushil Goel.

Sub-Inspectors Rohitash Kumar Dhinwa, Bhani Singh Rathore, Pramod Kumar Yati, Lala Ram, Ranjeet Singh Bisht, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri and Naresh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Dushyant Singh, Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Srigopal Sharma and Nand Kishore (both now retired), Shiv Dutt Sharma and Kanwar Singh were also conferred the medals.

The awardees included Head Constables Kailash Chand Yadav, Madan Ram, Dhir Singh, Madan Lal Dhiman, Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Ram Ratan Gurjar, Sanjit Kumar Roy, Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Shyam Chandra, Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle and Ved Prakash, Constables Joginder Singh and Dalbir Singh and Crime Assistant Manish Sharma.