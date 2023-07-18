400 police personnel deployed, high-security alert at Hindu temples in Pakistan

Karachi: Police officials in Pakistan‘s Sindh province have deployed 400 police personnel and ordered a high-security alert at temples in the province after a gang of dacoits this week attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers. On Sunday, the assailants attacked the small temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert at temples situated throughout the province, the ‘Geo News’ portal reported. According to the officials, 400 police personnel have been deployed at different ranges and districts to ensure the security of temples, the report said.

The police personnel will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties for two months. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Memon requested the Hindus to ensure all possible cooperation with the personnel deployed for security duties at their temples, saying that it is the responsibility of the police to protect minorities and other communities living in the province.

Meanwhile, the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police registered a case against unknown assailants under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday over an attack on a temple of the Hindu community. A case against the unknown attackers was lodged on the complaint of the State of Pakistan at Ghouspur Police Station. The police official further said that a search operation has been initiated and culprits would be apprehended, adding that in Ghouspur town, there was a century-old temple, which is properly secured by the police.

Giyanchand Essrani, Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, urged dacoits in the province’s riverine belt to not harm its Hindu community that has been peacefully residing in the region for the past several centuries. The Minister’s appeal came when responding to a point of order on the provincial assembly’s floor on Monday.

