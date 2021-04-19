40pc funds allocated for development of new divisions: KMC Mayor

By | Published: 12:01 am

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said on Sunday that 40 per cent funds have been allocated for the development of newly merged village divisions. The Mayor laid foundation stones for developmental works in various divisions on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that different developmental works were taken up in the corporation limits by allocating Rs 60 crore in the last council meeting.

While Karimnagar Smart City works have been continuing in different divisions, corporation funds were allocated to the divisions formed with newly merged villages. In order to develop all divisions equally, they have taken the decision, he said and promised to develop outskirts divisions on par with the town. Drinking water pipelines, drainages, CC roads, culverts and other works were taken up by allocating 40 percent funds in the outskirt divisions.

Stating that there was no short of funds, Sunil Rao instructed contractors to continue works without compromising on the quality of works. Completing all ongoing works in the summer season, new works would be taken up by completing the tendering process. He said there would be some inconvenience in the area wherein the works have been continued, and appealed to the people to cooperate with officials.

