43-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing dog in Navi Mumbai

The incident occurred on the afternoon of September 28, when the accused was found sexually abusing a dog on the ground floor of a housing society, and the matter was brought to the notice of an activist, police said

By PTI Published Date - 12:31 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Thane: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by an activist, the Kopar Khairane police on Friday arrested Sanjay Kadam, a labourer, under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, an official said.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of September 28, when the accused was found sexually abusing a dog on the ground floor of a housing society, and the matter was brought to the notice of an activist, he said.

