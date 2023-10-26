Greater Noida man arrested for sexually abusing dog

By PTI Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Noida: A 28-year-old man, accused of sexually abusing a female dog and throwing her to the ground from his third-floor house, was arrested by the police in Greater Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around last midnight when the accused was with the dog in the balcony of his third-floor house in Alpha 2 area but a neighbour spotted him and raised an alarm, they said.

“Upon hearing the neighbour’s scream, the accused threw the female dog on the street from the balcony. The dog is injured. The accused has been arrested this evening after an FIR was lodged in the case,” Vinod Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

“The accused works in a private construction company. At the time of the incident, he was apparently under the influence of a toxic substance,” Mishra added.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal), while charges have also been invoked under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.