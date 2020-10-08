44 lakh students to get kits in AP

Christened as `Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’, it will benefit about 44.32 lakh children studying in classes 1 to 10 and the estimated expenditure of the programme is Rs.650 crore

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the scheme to distribute kits for students of government schools.

Christened as `Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’, it will benefit about 44.32 lakh children studying in classes 1 to 10 and the estimated expenditure of the programme is Rs.650 crore. Each kit comprises three pairs of uniform cloth along with stitching charges, one set each of textbooks and notebooks, workbooks, a pair of shoes with two pairs of socks, a bag and a belt, which would be distributed to all the students before reopening of schools slated for November 2.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said education alone had the power to change the world and it would empower children. “Parents would like to educate their children. The previous government did not bother about school dropouts. Studies in English medium have become a financial burden,” he observed, underscoring the need for imparting quality education.

In this context, he also referred to the Amma Vodi scheme extending financial assistance of Rs.15,000 a yeat to poor and needy women who enrolled their wards in schools from classes 1 to 10 and Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu scheme providing better infrastructure to give major facelift to about 45,000 schools in the state at a cost of Rs.1,370 crore in three years.

