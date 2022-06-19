46 arrested in connection with Secunderabad station violence

Hyderabad: Forty six persons were arrested by the Government Railway Police, Secunderabad, in connection with Friday’s violence at Secunderabad railway station even as the police expanded the probe looking into the role played by coaching institutions in instigating and provoking the army job aspirants.|

Government Railway Police Superintendent (Secunderabad), B Anuradha at a media conference here on Sunday said so far 46 persons were arrested and remanded. “A case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Railways Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act is invoked against the persons who participated in the violence. It could attract life imprisonment sentence,” she said.

The police said WhatsApp communications and Call Data Records of a few of the protestors point out to the role of the coaching institute managements in provoking the army job aspirants. “The institutes feared they will lose business due to the Agnipath scheme. Hence they misguided and provoked the aspirants,” the official said.

Anuradha said around 300 youngsters armed with iron rods and fuel, entered into the railway station around 8.30 am on Friday. “Our personnel were in full strength in view of the violence in other States. However, as the number of protesters swelled, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had to open fire. One person died due to bullet injury while the remaining injured sustained pellet injuries,” she clarified.

With the assistance of the Hyderabad police the railway police are in the process of arresting the persons who have escaped after resorting to the violence at the Secunderabad railway station. “The protestors are from seven districts of Telangana. So far, no outsider was identified,” B Anuradha said.

The AP police are now questioning A Subba Rao, who is director of Sai Defence Academy, on his role in Guntur and Vizag violence. “A team is present in Andhra Pradesh and we will be bringing him to the city to question and check his role in the violence at Secunderabad railway station,” the official added.