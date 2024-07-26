Kargil war heroes remembered on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas

On July 26, 1999, India regained control of high outposts lost to Pakistani intruders, and Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on this date to honor the heroes of the Kargil War.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 03:35 PM

Hyderabad: Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of ‘Operation Vijay’, was celebrated with fervor at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Secunderabad on Friday under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana & Andhra Sub Area.

On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistani intrudes and Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year in honour of the Kargil War’s Heroes.

Also Read Indian Army team riding to commemorate Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas arrives in Hyderabad

As part of the nationwide celebration, a wreath laying ceremony was also organised at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad. The occasion was a spectacular event, with the presence of military band and all the officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service of the Nation while paying the due homage to the martyrs, their brethren in uniform who laid their life in defending the Republic.

The sequence of event started with wreath laying by the junior most soldier followed by various other senior officers of the station and finally the wreath was laid by Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area.