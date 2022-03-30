5 detained after abusing traffic cops on drunk driving check in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:09 AM, Wed - 30 March 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five persons were detained by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly abusing the Traffic police and creating nuisance on the road late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the five persons were travelling in a car when the traffic police who were conducting drunk driving checking on the Jubilee Hills road stopped and seized their vehicle as the driver was reportedly found in an inebriated condition.

All the five persons allegedly started threatening the police saying they were followers of a MLA from the city and should be allowed to go. The traffic police informed the Banjara Hills law and order police, however, two cops who came to the spot could not prove to be of much help as the gang moved on to the road stopping other vehicles and creating nuisance.

Later, additional police personnel came to the spot and shifted them to the police station. The police seized the car and booked a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .