5 organs of a 18-year-old brain dead student donated

The family members of an 18-year-old student, who was declared brain dead, have donated the organs of the deceased.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: The family members of an 18-year-old student, Palvai Eshwar, a resident of Balemla village, Nalgonda, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of the Jeevandan organ donation scheme. The surgeons retrieved five organs including two kidneys, liver and two corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On Thursday, May 18, Eshwar, who is a resident of SC New Colony, Balemla, Nalgonda district, was hit by a four-wheeler while he was crossing the main road on his two-wheeler. The family members initially took him to Government Hospital on Suryapet and later to NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta.

The NIMS specialist doctors provided ICU care to Eshwar for 48-hours but his health condition did not improve. On Sunday, May 21, at 5.20 pm, the NIMS neuro-physician team declared Eshwar as brain dead. Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with the family members of Eshwar.

The youngster’s mother, brother-in-law and sister-in-law gave consent to donate his organs under Jeevandan initiative. Senior officials from Jeevandan appreciated the gesture of the family members of the youngster.