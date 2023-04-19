Hyderabad: Five organs of brain dead carpenter donated under Jeevandan initiative

Relatives of a 47-year-old carpenter, who was declared brain dead by doctors, decided to donate the organs of the deceased

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Begumpeta Arvind

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 47-year-old carpenter, Begumpeta Arvind, a resident of Mylargadda, Secunderabad, who was declared brain dead by doctors, decided to donate the organs of the deceased as part of Jeevandan organ donation.

A total of five organs including two kidneys, liver and two corneas, from the brain dead victim were retrieved and allocated to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On April 16, Arvind was riding his two-wheeler in Secunderabad when he was hit by another two-wheeler. Relatives rushed him to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad where was administered intensive care for 72-hours. With Arvind’s health condition not improving, the team of neuro-physicians declared him as brain dead on April 19.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan organ donation counselors, the family members of the deceased including his wife Neeraja Rani gave consent to donate the organs.