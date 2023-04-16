Organs of 30-year-old brain dead man donated in Hyderabad

The surgeons retrieved kidneys and corneas and the donor organs were allocated to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Potakari Rajesh

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 30-year-old daily labourer, Potakari Rajesh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Musheerabad, who was declared as brain dead by the doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of the Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On April 12, Rajesh experienced giddiness and collapsed at home. The family members rushed Rajesh to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where doctors provided him critical intensive care for 72-hours .

With his health condition not improving, the attending team of neurophysicians declared Rajesh as brain dead on April 15. The Jeevandan coordinators and hospital officials conducted a series of grief counselling sessions with the family members of the brain dead patient.

The consent to donate the organs of the deceased was given by his wife Potakari Shalini, father Potakari Moses and his mother. The surgeons retrieved kidneys and corneas and the donor organs were allocated to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines.