Hyderabad: 7 organs of 45-year-old male brain dead person donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Boya Kistappa (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Family members of a 45-year-old resident from Jogulamba Gadwal, Boya Kistappa, who was declared as brain dead, have donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On March 25, Kistappa met with an accident while riding his bike at Ibrahimpatnam and was shifted to a local private hospital and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

At Yashoda Hospitals, Kistappa was under critical ICU care for three-days but as his health condition did not improve, the doctors declared him as brain dead on March 28.

Following grief counselling by Jeevandan coordinators, Kistappa’s family including his wife Boya Pavani, consented to donate his organs. Two kidneys, liver, two corneas and two lungs were retrieved and allocated to patients based on Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

