5 Steps to US Study: Prepare for your departure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hello readers! In last week’s column, we concluded Step 4 from our series on EducationUSA’s ‘5 Steps to US Study’. So far, we have discussed ‘Step 1: Research Your Options’, ‘Step 2: Finance Your Studies’, ‘Step 3: Complete Your Application’, and ‘Step 4: Apply for Your Student Visa’. Today, we will be moving on to the first part of our final step ‘Step 5: Prepare for Your Departure’.

Once a student has completed Steps 3 and 4, the student will have to prepare for their departure to and arrival in the United States. Today’s step is to prepare and complete a list of arrangements prior to travel based on these categories and tasks:

Prepare for travel

•Book plane tickets based on the university’s NSO (New Student Orientation) for international students. These are often mandatory programs. If flight connections will be necessary, pay attention to time changes when planning layovers!

• Arrange for pickup at the airport in the US can be done with:

i) Help from current students of the US institution

ii) Other new international students

iii) Help from the institution’s international student office

iv) Online pickup services, such as Uber or Lyft

v) The airport taxi/shuttle services

Pack bags

•Check the baggage allowance policy of your chosen airline

•Research the average weather conditions for the destination State and pack clothing accordingly

•Avoid packing restricted items

•Check these websites for guidelines — Transport Security Administration (TSA): www.tsa.gov/travel, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP): www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors

Important documents

The student’s valid passport with their student visa: I-20 Form, financial documents, university admission letter, academic transcripts

• Other necessary documentation (e.g., proof of vaccination, etc.)

• Be sure to keep all important documents in a safe place

Get health checks

•Every institution has its own vaccination requirements for incoming international students, so check the university’s website for details.

•Get vaccinated as per the guidelines of your university and bring proof of vaccination with you

•General health checkup

•Dental checkup

•Eye checkup

• Since students will be travelling internationally, it is ideal to ensure their health ahead of travel



Buy Health Insurance

•Health insurance is required in the US, so students should buy insurance that is valid there.

Pack prescription meds

•Students should bring both their medication and their prescription with them to the US.

Set up housing arrangements

Students should have arranged for a place to stay during the time between their arrival and their long-term housing arrangements being available. Students may:

• Seek support from their department

• House with other students at the college or university

• Seek support and/or information from their institution’s International Student Services Office

• Seek support and/or information from their institution’s Indian or South Asian Student Association

• Book a room at a hotel or an inn

Prepare US currency

•Some options include planning to exchange currency, bringing traveller’s cheques, and/or carrying a FOREX card

•Keep in mind that this is not a comprehensive list. Some may find that there are other tasks that are not listed here that are required of them as well.

Next week, we will discuss port-of-entry procedures.

— US Consulate General, Hyderabad