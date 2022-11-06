Destination USA: SEVIS fee must before visa interview

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 6 November 22

Be prepared to present your payment receipt during your visa interview as evidence of your I-901 SEVIS fee payment.

Hello readers! In last week’s column, we discussed biometrics and visa appointments and what to bring. Today, we will be discussing SEVIS fees.

Some important acronyms to know are:

• SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System): a platform that handles information on foreign/exchange students – and their dependents – ahead of and during their time in the United States.

• SEVIP (the Student and Exchange Visitor Program) administers SEVIS

• ICE (the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement): the bureau that SEVIS is under.

Every international student seeking higher education in the U.S. must pay the SEVIS fee prior to their visa interview. Students must be sure that the payment has been processed and appears in SEVIS so the consular officer administering the interview can see that the student’s payment has been confirmed.

The SEVIS fee can be paid online at http://www.fmjfee.com/, the only official website to collect SEVIS fee payments. If the student will be travelling with a spouse or a child, there is no separate SEVIS fee required.

Here are some other key points regarding SEVIS fees:

• Do not pay the SEVIS fee prior to receiving the I-20 or DS-2019 forms (for J-1 visa applicants)

• Always pay the SEVIS fee far ahead of your visa interview to ensure the payment has been processed

– If paying electronically: At least 3 business days ahead of interview date

– If paying physically (through mail): At least 15 days ahead of the interview date

• Be prepared to present your payment receipt during your visa interview as evidence of your I-901 SEVIS fee payment.

SEVIS fee rates:

• For F and M international students: $350

• For some J visa categories: $200

For more information about SEVIS fees, visit: http://www.ice.gov/sevis/index.htm.

This wraps up our discussion on “Step 4: Apply for Your Student Visa” Next week, we will be moving forward to “Step 5: Prepare for Your Departure.”

If students have specific questions they may write to support-india@ustraveldocs.com. Follow The U.S. Embassy India’s Twitter and Facebook (https://twitter.com/usandindia?lang=en and https://www.facebook.com/India.usembassy/) for updates.

Appointment availability can be found at our website: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en. Visa FAQs: https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/top-10-frequently-asked-questions/

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad