50 alumni of RGUKT-Basar crack AEE posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:16 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: Alumni of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar shined in an examination held by Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to recruit Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil). The results of the examination were declared recently.

In a statement, RGUKT-Basar in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana said that 50 former students of the varsity cracked AEE posts by excelling in an examination conducted by the TGPSC. He stated that it was a good sign that the students of the university were not only shining in campus placement drives, but were securing government jobs.

Significantly, Surya Teja stood in the top position in SC category, bringing recognition to the institution. On the occasion, Venkata Ramana commended Civil engineering department’s head Shanti Jagadishwari and teachers.