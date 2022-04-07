‘50 per cent IT employees to return to office by July’

Published Date - 09:18 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Bharani K Aroll, president, Hysea

Hyderabad: In the last few weeks, IT companies, both large and small, are calling employees back to office in a phased manner. While some companies are already operating at full capacity, some are looking at calling employees only two to three days a week while some others are offering employees come to office whenever required.

With the Covid situation stabilizing and mask mandates being relaxed along with schools reopening, many IT employees are slowly making their way to office. In Hyderabad, almost 20-25 per cent of employees are now working from office and this figure is set to go up in the coming few days. Industry representatives say the percentage of employees returning to office is set to go up to 40 per cent in the next three months.

Telangana Facilities Management Council president Satyanarayana Mathala said they were seeing at least 5 per cent more employees returning to office every week.

“Currently, the return to office percentage stands at 25 per cent and this is all set to go up to 40 per cent by June or July,” he said.

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) president Bharani K Aroll said that as per surveys done by the association, in the last two to three weeks, the return to office statistics have improved significantly.

“About 70 per cent of offices are fully opened and they are voluntarily asking employees to come to office. We are anticipating that by July, 50 per cent of employees will return to office and this number will go up to 70-80 per cent by December, if the current Covid situation continues to prevail,” Aroll said.

He also informed that there were about 1,500 IT companies operating in Hyderabad and in the small and medium scale enterprises, about 80 per cent of employees were working from offices with many working five days a week. In medium-size companies, this number hoverered between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

“In the last two years, employees have become sceptical about new waves and have also got used to working from home. This will need some re-adjustment challenges from the employees’ side,” Aroll said.

