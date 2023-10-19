50 Rescued safely from stalled giant wheel at Delhi’s Navratri mela

Upon receiving the information, Delhi Police promptly mobilized and initiated rescue operations with the assistance of technical personnel and other responders.

By ANI Published Date - 09:45 AM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: About 50 people had a harrowing time when they got trapped on a Ferris wheel (giant wheel) ride due to a technical malfunction at a Navratri Mela in Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday night.

Upon receiving information, Delhi Police swung into action and began efforts to rescue people with the help of technical staff and others.

According to eyewitnesses, the wheel stopped rotating at around 10:30 p.m., and the people in the upper cages were trapped there for approximately half an hour.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.



Police said that the wheel of the swing stopped working with people on board. “Everyone has been rescued safely,” they said.

Police said that legal action was being initiated against the organiser, and they were further looking into the incident.

More details are awaited.

Also Read Noida: Amusement ride turns fatal as woman falls off Ferris wheel