50 villagers facing trouble to cross Mothe rivulet near Ramadugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 07:27 PM

High level bridge across Mothe rivulet near Ramadugu.

Karimnagar: People are facing troubles to cross Mothe rivulet near Ramadugu as the old bridge was closed down as it was on the verge of breaching due to incessant rainfall during the last few days. The earthen road connecting to the bridge, which is already in a bad condition, was further damaged due to heavy water flow in the rivulet following continuous drizzling.

Officials have now barred use of the roads on both sides of the bridge by placing tractors on eitherside to prevent anyone from using the bridge. Since it is the only nearest way to reach Karimnagar and other parts of the district, people living in about 50 villages of Ramadugu, Pegadapalli and Gollapalli mandals are facing acute inconvenience to cross the rivulet.

As there is no other way to cross the rivulet, many of the motorists are struggling to go via the new bridge which does not have approach roads yet. Noticing their struggles, officials have begun efforts to lay temporary approach roads by placing loose soil for the convenience of the people. Since it has become regular practice in every rainy season, the previous BRS government had sanctioned a new bridge and laid the foundation for the bridge on February 20, 2019.

Though the main portion of the bridge is completed, laying of approach roads on either side of the bridge is pending due to delay in land acquisition. The process was stalled due to delay in payment of compensation to land owners. Though the bridge was constructed by spending Rs 7.9 crore, approach road works have not resumed so far. It required Rs 1.80 crore to acquire 1 acre and 33 guntas of land required for approach roads.

Every day, thousands of people including students, teachers, employees and others use the bridge to cross the Mothe rivulet. All of them are facing troubles due to the closing of the bridge, said Kanakaiah from Ramadugu. Though the new bridge was constructed by spending Rs 7.9 crore, there was no use with it since the people were unable to use it due to lack of approach roads, he opined and wanted the officials to complete approach roads as early as possible.

Before laying approach roads, officials should make temporary arrangements to cross the rivulet, he said. It is learnt that, local MLA Madipalli Satyam spoke to landowners and convinced them by promising adequate compensation.