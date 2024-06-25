50-year-old RMP killed after bike hits him in Mancherial

Golla Rajam from Cherakagudam village in Jannaram mandal was grievously injured when a two-wheeler hit him down at Karimnagar chowrasta
Mancherial: A 50-year-old rural medical practitioner was killed at the time of treatment after receiving serious injuries when he was mowed down by a bike while crossing a road in Luxettipet town on Monday evening.
Luxettipet’s second Sub-Inspector Y Ramaiah said that Golla Rajam from Cherakagudam village in Jannaram mandal was grievously injured when a two-wheeler hit him down at Karimnagar chowrasta on June 23. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.
Gole Laxmi, the wife of Rajam, lodged a complaint with police. A hit and run case was registered against the rider of the two-wheeler. Investigations were taken up.