50-year-old RMP killed after bike hits him in Mancherial

Golla Rajam from Cherakagudam village in Jannaram mandal was grievously injured when a two-wheeler hit him down at Karimnagar chowrasta

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 05:21 PM

Mancherial: A 50-year-old rural medical practitioner was killed at the time of treatment after receiving serious injuries when he was mowed down by a bike while crossing a road in Luxettipet town on Monday evening.

Luxettipet’s second Sub-Inspector Y Ramaiah said that Golla Rajam from Cherakagudam village in Jannaram mandal was grievously injured when a two-wheeler hit him down at Karimnagar chowrasta on June 23. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Gole Laxmi, the wife of Rajam, lodged a complaint with police. A hit and run case was registered against the rider of the two-wheeler. Investigations were taken up.