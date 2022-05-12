52-year-old electrocuted in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 52 years old person Erravelli Ramachandram was electrocuted at Gowrayapally of Yadagirgutta mandal in the district.

According to the police, Ramachandram, who was working on a private water tanker, got electric shock when he tried to unplug socket of an electric line after filling the tanker through pump set. He died while being shifted to a hospital at Yadagirigutta.

