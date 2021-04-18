522 nominations filed for Khammam Municipal Corporation polls

Commissioner of PoliceVishnu S Warrier informed that Section 30 of Police Act would be in force under Khammam Commissionerate limits till April 24 in order to maintain law and order

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Khammam: A total of 522 nominations have been filed for 60 divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, the last for day submitting the nominations.

A total of 163 nominations have been filed by the TRS candidates while Congress candidates have filed 125 nominations, BJP- 84, TDP-16, CPI(M)- 35, CPI- 7 and independents- 76 while others filed 16 nominations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier informed that Section 30 of Police Act would be in force under Khammam Commissionerate limits till April 24 in order to maintain law and order.

In a statement on Sunday, he said rallies or meetings should not be conducted without seeking prior permission from the police. Those moving with weapons and possessing dangerous tools and making provocative comments on social media would be punished.

Leaders of various communities, political parties and various associations have been asked to co-operate with the police in the wake of the ban on moving in groups, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .