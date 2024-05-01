525 candidates in poll fray for Lok Sabha polls

In all, 525 candidates remain in the fray for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with Secunderabad having the highest of 45 candidates and Adilabad lowest at 12 candidates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: The arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections, have been completed to ensure smooth polling in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies across Telangana on May 13.

In all, 525 candidates remain in the fray for the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with Secunderabad having the highest of 45 candidates and Adilabad lowest at 12 candidates.

Also Read Telangana Today Impact: ECI extends poll timings in Telangana to 6 pm

With each ballot unit (EVM) can accommodate a maximum of 15 candidates and one NOTA, the officials have decided to use three ballot units each in seven constituencies where there are more than 30 candidates in the fray and two ballot units in nine constituencies with candidates below 30.

A single ballot unit will be used in Adilabad constituency where only 12 candidates are contesting. Addressing the mediapersons at his chamber here on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said among the 525 candidates, 285 are running independently.

Telangana houses a total of 35,809 polling stations and distribution of voter slips has already commenced. The printing of postal ballots is already underway in the respective districts, to commence the Home Voting process on Friday. The last day for home voting is May 6. Around 800 teams would be deployed to reach out to people who opted for home voting and those who opted for the facility are advised to stay at home when the teams visit their place.

The Election Commission is deploying around 155 companies of Central forces, with nearly 2.94 lakh individuals enlisted for election duty. Officials of different departments enforcing the model code of conduct have seized material worth over Rs 210 crore including cash, liquor and freebies, meant to induce voters since March 1 and registered over 7,185 cases so far.