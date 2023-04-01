54 Infantry Division triumph at Southern Command Volleyball Championship

The 54 Infantry Division (Bison Division) has triumphed over 12 Rapid Division in Southern Command Volleyball Championship 2023-24

Published Date - 09:13 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: The 54 Infantry Division (Bison Division) has triumphed over 12 Rapid Division in Southern Command Volleyball Championship 2023-24 and walked away with the trophy. The Bison Division won the championship with a set score of 3:1 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24) in the finals held here on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General Rakesh Manocha presented the winning trophy to the 54 Infantry Division and felicitated players of both teams.

Ten teams of Southern Command participated in the championship that began at Eagle Indoor Volleyball Stadium, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on March 28. A total of 24 matches were conducted from March 28 to April 1 on a league cum knock-out basis.

The championship was aimed at inculcating competitive spirit and sportsmanship amongst Army personnel and to select the Command team for further selection of Indian Army volleyball team.

Brigadier SK Singh, Deputy General Officer Commanding, 54 Infantry Division, Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre, Commandants of Centres and several other officers took part in the closing ceremony.