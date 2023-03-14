St Francis College crowned champions at Women’s Day Handball, Volleyball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women crowned champions at the International Women’s Day Handball and Volleyball Tournament, organised by St Francis College and Department of Physical Education organised at St Francis Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

St Francis remained unbeaten in the both events as they bagged the handball and volleyball titles.

Results: Handball: St Francis bt St Ann’s 18-5, St Francis bt RDC Team A 18-16, St Francis Team A bt St Francis Team B 4-0, St Francis bt RDC Team B 12-2; Volleyball: St Francis bt OUCW Koti 25-10, 25-8, St Francis bt GDCW Begumpet 25-8, 25-5, St Francis bt Little Flower College, Uppal 25-07, 25-08, St Francis bt Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology Ghatkesar 25-15, 25-11.

