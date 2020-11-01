57 crore fishlings distributed free of cost: Talasani

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that the State government has so far released 57 crore fishlings out of the 80 crore fishlings scheduled to be released this year at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The fishlings are distributed among the fishermen free of cost to help them progress financially and socially.

The Minister, in a statement here on Sunday, said that the government was expecting a yield of 3.40 lakh tons of fish from the 80 crore fishlings being released into water bodies across the State. He said the government was also distributing 5 crore fresh water prawns at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He informed that Rs 800 crore has been spent under Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme (IFDS) to provide vehicles to fishermen under subsidy and other necessary equipment such as nets.

The Minister informed that fish are sold from 1,500 retail and wholesale markets located at Musheerabad and Begumbazar areas under GHMC. “Very soon we will launch 150 mobile outlets in the city,” he said. He said that the government will be providing Rs 6 lakh as subsidy to each beneficiary to purchase these mobile units and the beneficiary has to chip in Rs 4 lakh from their side. Last date for application for subsidy is November 10.

