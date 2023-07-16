59 fresh Covid cases in India

Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 1,432 from 1,408 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 caseload has increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,94,878). The death toll stands at 5,31,915, the data showed.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,531, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.