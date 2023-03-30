| 5g In 19 Cities Of Telangana Says Mos

5G in 19 cities of Telangana, says MoS

Replying to a question raised by BRS MP BB Patil in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Chauhan said 5G services were operational in 19 cities of Telangana

08:40 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan informed Lok Sabha that 5G services were operational in 19 cities of Telangana.

Replying to a question raised by BRS MP BB Patil on Wednesday, Chauhan said 5G services were operational in Suryapet, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Tandur, Warangal and Zahirabad.

He further said BSNL was providing 3G and 4G services in all 33 districts of the State.

