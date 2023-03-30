Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Replying to a question raised by BRS MP BB Patil in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Chauhan said 5G services were operational in 19 cities of Telangana

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:40 AM, Thu - 30 March 23
5G in 19 cities of Telangana, says MoS
Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan informed Lok Sabha that 5G services were operational in 19 cities of Telangana.

Replying to a question raised by BRS MP BB Patil on Wednesday, Chauhan said 5G services were operational in Suryapet, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Tandur, Warangal and Zahirabad.

He further said BSNL was providing 3G and 4G services in all 33 districts of the State.

