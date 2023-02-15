5th instalment of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ to hit screens on June 30

The exciting new action-packed TV spot that debuted recently for Lucasfilm’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, is out now! Starring Harrison Ford
Hyderabad: The exciting new action-packed TV spot that debuted recently for Lucasfilm’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, is out now! Starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist and directed by James Mangold (‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘Logan’), the highly-anticipated fifth instalment of the iconic franchise will open in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film also casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Fleabag’), Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’), John Rhys-Davies (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’), Shaunette Renee Wilson (‘Black Panther’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Das Boot’), Toby Jones (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Boyd Holbrook (‘Logan’), Oliver Richters (‘Black Widow’), Ethann Isidore (‘Mortel’) and Mads Mikkelsen (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’).
Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in 1981, is once again composing the score.
