Watch: Featurette of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ out; film to hit theatres in India on June 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, the Harrison Ford-starrer film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ opens in Indian theatres on June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie sees Harrison Ford returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

The makers have just released a featurette to give a sneak peek into the adventurous world of Indiana Jones yet again. Check out:

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Directed by James Mangold, and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in 1981, has once again composed the score.