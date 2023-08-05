Ads
Saturday, Aug 5, 2023
6.0-magnitude quake jolts off Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

By IANS
Published Date - 08:52 AM, Sat - 5 August 23
Representational Image.

Jakarta: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Friday evening but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake happened at 18:48 p.m. Jakarta time, with its epicentre being 117 km southeast of Bolaang Mongondow Timur (East Bolaang Mongondow) district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the geophysics agency.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

