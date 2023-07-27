6 killed as Russian chopper crashes in Siberia

Moscow: A helicopter crashed in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday, killing six of those on board and injuring seven, Russian emergency officials reported.

The Mi-8 helicopter in the Altai Republic in southern Siberia caught fire as it was landing and brushed against a power line, the Altai branch of Russia’s Emergency Ministry said. It put out a statement that carried a photo of the chopper’s wreckage on fire.

The country’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said the helicopter belonged to a private company and was carrying a group of tourists. The total number of people on board is unclear.

According to RIA Novosti, a total of 12 passengers and three crew members were on board, but the Emergency Ministry put the total number on board at 13. The conflicting reports could not be immediately reconciled.

