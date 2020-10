As per reports, the incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday, when the van carrying 15 people was returning from a wedding.

East Godavari: At least six people were killed after a vehicle carrying a marriage party overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday, when the van carrying 15 people was returning from a wedding when due to alleged brake failure the vehicle overturned.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry.