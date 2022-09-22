6 lakh MTs of paddy to be procured in Yadadri-Bhongir for kharif season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

File Photo.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Six lakh metric tons of paddy will be procured from farmers in the district for this kharif crop season.

Speaking at a meeting held with Civil Supplies and Marketing Department officials here on Thursday, Additional District Collector (Revenue) D Srinivasa Reddy said it was estimated by the Agriculture department that 6.58 lakh metric tons of paddy would be produced by farmers in the district for the kharif season of 2022-23. This would be purchased from the farmers through 286 paddy procurement centres including 85 IKP centers, 197 PACS centres and four marketing department centres, he added.

District Civil Supplies Manager M Gopi Krishna, District Agriculture Officer Anuradha and District Marketing Officer Sabitha were present.