6 looks from Diana Penty’s wardrobe that left fans and social media floored

By Shweta Watson Published: Updated On - 02:33 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: When we want to slay our casual or classy attires we look up to our B-Town celebs. Diana Penty is one fashionista who keeps amazing us with all her stylish looks whenever she is spotted out on her adventures. The actor’s social media posts are full of fashion inspirations as well. Here are six times when the ‘Cocktail’ actor showed us how to rock the casual look with class.

Girl gang outing

If you wish to go all gorgeous without having to shuffle clothes in your wardrobe, this classy look is your go-to. With a cherry hint lipstick, the floral laced top with ankle denim beneath comes perfect for your girl gang outing.

Airport look

Diana’s boss look with the cream kurta paired up with simple trousers gives us some subtle class airport looks. The black shiny glasses become the major highlight of the look. Aren’t we sure to add this one?

Me time

Diana’s cheetah print piece makes us go wow. Being a perfect casual yet classy look, it comes best for indulging in our precious times of solitude. Remember your peaceful book read in nature?

Date night

Did we hear sneakers? Who can rock this chilled-yet-classy avatar better than Diana Penty? A black crop top with ripped-bottom jeans; get ready to woo your date.

Gym look

Ever wanted to rock your sweaty gym looks? Well, Diana’s vibrant two-piece gym look will help you. Put over steamy black sports inners, and this casual look is sure to raise the heat.

Comfort is key

Did you say baggy jeans? This avatar from Diana’s close casual looks will instantly make anyone smile. That wing eyeliner coupled with a peach shade lipstick becomes the ultimate heart-melt.