Maoists killed their own six comrades in Bijapur: Bastar IG Sundarraj

Kothagudem: In an important revelation Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj Pattilingam stated that six naxals were killed recently by their own cadres in Chhattisgarh.

The killings took place in West Bastar Division area of Bijapur district in the state in September and October months. After the killing of senior Maoist Modiyam Vijja by naxals under his command a few days ago, Bastar police got the information that five more naxals were eliminated by their own cadres in the area, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

It might be recalled that the Modiyam Vijja, who was Gangaloor Area Committee in-charge was killed on October 1 in Pediya forests in Bijapur following a dispute with his deputy Dinesh Modiyam and senior naxal Pappa Rao over recent civilian killings in Bijapur district.

Jan Militia platoon section commander Sandip alias Budharam Kursam, Maoist Jantana School in-charge Lakhu Hemla, DAKMS range committee president Santosh, Jantana Sarkar president Dasru Mandavi and Pidiya area Militia Platoon Commander Kamlu Punem were killed by the naxal cadres in the wake of a row among them over killing of innocent villagers, the IG said.

IG Sundarraj noted that these happenings were a very important development in the background of recent civilian killings in the South Bastar Region. There was a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and local cadres with regard to violence against the innocent tribals.

Both Santosh and Lakhu Hemla carried Rs 3 lakh cash reward on their heads while the other carried Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads. The police were trying to verify the information and collect more details about the incidents, he added.

